On June 25, 2019, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act to legalize recreational marijuana. Since the bill took effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the industry has boomed in the area. The city was projected to bring in $1.5 billion, according to ABC-7.

With 118 dispensaries filled with various products, one of the brands that stick out is Community, which is backed by OURS, a Black-owned, women-led group that stands for Organic Urban Revitalization Solutions.

According to The Chicago Reader, Anton Seals Jr. and fellow entrepreneurs J.T. Stinnette, Jamaal Kendrick and Chris “Dough” Fryison teamed up with several silent partners to create the organization after the bill was signed.

The outlet shares the group wanted to create a “wellness-focused” that would offer members of the Black and Brown community ownership and employment opportunities as their contribution to addressing the disproportionate war on drugs.

“We were aligning to answer what social equity needed, but also choosing to form partnerships with the best people,” says Tanya Ward, the group’s marketing director, who spoke about their mission to find the solution of “social equity” in the cannabis space through forming partnerships.