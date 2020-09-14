While the apartments’ boarding up, particularly Williams’ ordeal, has generated outrage from residents and online, those seemingly responsible for the situation have not accepted blame. The owners of the complex, who are in California, did not respond to the AP’s requests for comment. Tim Harstead, a representative for the Chicago Style Management company that administers the buildings, downplayed the reports that the units were being boarded up with people still inside, dismissing many of the people present as “squatters.” Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark acknowledged that there were units boarded up while still occupied, but he denied that the city had any role in the process and pledged an investigation into what went wrong.

What will be uncovered by such an investigation remains to be seen. However, with many cities facing crises in providing safe and affordable housing for their residents, Harvey’s ordeal highlights the problem’s nature. It provides a dramatic example of how little regard is given to many people around the country who are simply hoping to maintain a stable living place.