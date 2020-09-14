After a video has gone viral that appears to show an older man trapped inside his apartment, those present on the scene and those learning about the ordeal through social media are mad. Meanwhile, fellow apartment complex tenants are confused at the actions taken against their homes, with property management and city officials denying or deflecting blame for the incident.
The Associated Press reported that 73-year-old Rudolph Williams was at his apartment in Harvey, Illinois, when he discovered that he was trapped inside. Williams said his door and windows had been boarded up with him still inside, leaving him confused about what was happening. Eventually, a group of people were able to help get Williams out of the apartment. One of his rescuers, his nephew James Williams, recorded a video of the sealed apartment that has since gone viral on social media, leading to outcries from viewers.
The AP reported that the two buildings that make up the apartment complex had many problems, including non-functioning heat, broken stairs, piled-up garbage and numerous reports of crime over the past year. Still, residents said they were not properly notified that their units were being shut down, as only some received notices from the city or the property management. Resident Genevieve Tyler was also at home when unidentified men began boarding up her unit, initially making her think that someone was breaking into her apartment.
While the apartments’ boarding up, particularly Williams’ ordeal, has generated outrage from residents and online, those seemingly responsible for the situation have not accepted blame. The owners of the complex, who are in California, did not respond to the AP’s requests for comment. Tim Harstead, a representative for the Chicago Style Management company that administers the buildings, downplayed the reports that the units were being boarded up with people still inside, dismissing many of the people present as “squatters.” Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark acknowledged that there were units boarded up while still occupied, but he denied that the city had any role in the process and pledged an investigation into what went wrong.
What will be uncovered by such an investigation remains to be seen. However, with many cities facing crises in providing safe and affordable housing for their residents, Harvey’s ordeal highlights the problem’s nature. It provides a dramatic example of how little regard is given to many people around the country who are simply hoping to maintain a stable living place.