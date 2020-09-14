Mississippi authorities have been under scrutiny for their burial and notification policies since it was revealed that Dexter Wade was struck and killed by a police vehicle and buried without notifying his mother, who spent months looking for her son while authorities declined to tell her that he had died. A report about the case revealed that a second Black man, Marrio Moore, had been killed in a separate incident and buried on the same day and at the same location as Wade, again without his family being notified. The cases of Wade and Moore were part of a series of reports by NBC News on failures in the death notification systems used by authorities. This report eventually led the news organization to obtain county coroner’s records for Hinds County, which led to the identification of 215 people who had been buried in the pauper’s cemetery since 2016. The news network has published the names and basic identifying information about the 215 people in hopes of allowing members of the public to find their missing relatives or loved ones.

Regardless of whether there is a larger investigation into the burials in Hinds County, the unceremonious disposal of hundreds of bodies demonstrates a callousness at best. With national public attention and scrutiny now being placed on the county, however, it may reform the system that has left so many people searching for answers about their loved ones’ fates.