Warner revealed that she often fought through having “imposter syndrome” before she became comfortable in the role.

“I never felt confident ’cause I had never done this before, and this was not in the wheelhouse of my experience. So, I did not know what I was doing, I just knew the focus of what I did was what was best for my child. That was what I went on,” she said. “I went on what was best for my child. My degree was in speech communications, and so I was primed and ready and trained to listen, to listen to what was being said to me and to be able to discern BS and to be able to discern the truth, you know? Um, so that was all I had.”