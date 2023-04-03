According to People, Battle has an urban farm where he cultivates fresh produce transported to local farmers markets. When not tending to his crops, he leads a new congregation in East Knoxville, Tennessee, through fellowship and Bible scriptures.

“We meet here whenever God says it’s okay — meaning whenever it’s not raining or too cold,” Battle told People. “We’ve got atheists here, gay, trans and straight people. I think we’ve even got a witch.”

Battle, 62, stepped down four years ago as the senior pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, one of Knoxville’s oldest Black Baptist institutions, to grow and deliver fresh produce to people with limited access to healthy food.