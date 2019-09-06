Peggy Wortham, a 78-year-old activist who has been fighting for civil rights for decades, received the Trailblazer Award at the Martin Luther King Jr. Business Awards in Denver. Wortham, a Virginia native, moved to Washington D.C. with her godmother after graduating high school and found a path that would lead her into a lifetime of service for human rights.

“I’m from a place called Danville, Virginia. It’s south of Washington, D.C. Age myself now but I graduated high school in 1963,” Wortham said in an interview with CBS News.