Earlier this year, one of Thomas’ supporters, Charisse McGill who was the beloved founder of Lokal Artisan Foods (of French Toast Bites fame) and executive director of the Farmers Market Coalition, passed away unexpectedly. He credits her with helping him take his small business to new heights.

“I’m so grateful for so many people who’ve helped me along the way, especially Charisse,” he said. “She helped expand my business at a time when we were trying to grow, and I’m making several flavors at my shop in honor of her legacy.”