An unhoused Philadelphia couple has been kicked out of a self-storage they used as a home. Leland Brown Jr., who became popular on social media last year when he started documenting his struggle to find a home, recently posted a video of himself and his partner moving into the storage unit.
The clip, posted last week, showed a unique setup in the storage located in Hatfield, Pennsylvania and the living quarter included a couch, dresser and other furniture, as well as outlets. Brown told his followers that the climate-controlled building also includes bathrooms.
@fullestness #fyp #fullestness #storageunit #livinginastorageunit #storage #homeless #makeitwork #thestruggle #struggling #gofundme ♬ original sound – Fullest
While he currently works in a hotel, Brown said he was hoping to stay in the storage until he saves enough money for a home.
“Me and my baby will live here as long as we need to until we can get the shelter that we want,” Brown said on TikTok. “Because we’re living here, now we can save up more money to get what we really want. We’re in it for the long haul.”
Brown’s post received over 11 million views after posting the videos of his storage. However, the building’s management also took notice of the clips and took action against the couple.
“So we got kicked out of our storage unit. The higher-ups found out about my video and went so viral we ended up getting kicked out. Now we’re just trying to figure out where to go and what we’re going to do with all of our stuff,” Brown said in a video he posted on Jan. 19.
As Brown and his partner appeared to be running out of options, a good Samaritan arranged for the couple to rest in a hotel.
“We’ll be staying at this hotel for a couple days for free,” Brown said in an update he gave on TikTok. “I’m just grateful that somebody is thinking of us like that on that level and willing to give us their resources like that. We’re gonna have a good time and relax for once.”
Brown and his partner have received over $2,700 of their $10,000 goal through a GoFundMe page they set up.
“Alongside my partner, we’re navigating a challenging journey to create a brighter future for my 7-year-old son who is currently living with his mom who is also struggling to make ends meet without my assistance,” Brown wrote on the GoFundMe page. “In the woods has been tough, but we’re doing everything we can to provide stability for my son and ourselves.”
As the couple waits to see where they will go next, they remain hopeful about the future.
“With your help, we envision transitioning from the challenges of the woods to a secure living situation,” Brown added via GoFundMe. “Your contribution isn’t just a financial boost; it’s an investment in our family’s future. Together, we can turn our dreams into a reality and build a home filled with love and stability for our son.”