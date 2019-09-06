An unhoused Philadelphia couple has been kicked out of a self-storage they used as a home. Leland Brown Jr., who became popular on social media last year when he started documenting his struggle to find a home, recently posted a video of himself and his partner moving into the storage unit.

The clip, posted last week, showed a unique setup in the storage located in Hatfield, Pennsylvania and the living quarter included a couch, dresser and other furniture, as well as outlets. Brown told his followers that the climate-controlled building also includes bathrooms.