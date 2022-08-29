“I believe that the only limit to our success with this project is time; with every obituary that appears in the newspaper, the stories of the African-American community in the last quarter of the 20th-century are lost forever,” Independence Seaport Museum’s CEO and president Peter S. Seibert said in the same press release.

“This is why developing this oral history project has been so exciting and incredibly important for the ISM,” he added. “Collecting and preserving the stories of this community will be the first and most critical step, and then returning those stories to the community through a number of different avenues, including as part of a substantial expansion of our permanent exhibition, Tides of Freedom.”