During a week-long celebration of Black-owned businesses in Richmond, Virginia, a vegan restaurant has surfaced as a standout in the food scene with its delectable plant-based cuisine.
According to WTVR, Philly Vegan was among 37 Black-owned businesses and food trucks participating in Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience to showcase the variety of culinary styles in the Black restaurant industry.
The now-popular eatery has not only captured the hearts of local customers but actor, writer and social media personality Tabitha Brown has tapped the establishment for a special request.
Brown contacted Philly Vegan to cater her 45th birthday since she was in town for a book signing event, per WTVR.
Philly Vegan co-owner Celicia Hartridge couldn’t believe Brown wanted the restaurant to cater her special occasion.
“What?!?” Hartridge recalled saying after receiving the phone call. “Tabitha Brown wants us?”
“She loved it,” Hartridge continued. “So much that she follows up on our social media platforms,” WTVR reported.
Customers have also raved over Philly Vegan’s food, including Dexter Harris Jr. The military service member said he always grabs a meal from the restaurant every Friday and described it as a home-cooked meal.
“It shows how much preparation, energy, love, affection, whatever you want to say that they put in their food. You really can’t tell the difference. It’s actually very, very, very, very, very good. And it’s very well seasoned. So you definitely won’t leave here disappointed. I can assure you that,” Harris said.
Hatridge expressed gratitude for the support she has received from the community, acknowledging that she initially created Philly Vegan in her kitchen with her family.
She also admitted that most of her customers are non-vegans who enjoy plant-based meals.
WTVR reported Harris said, “Over 70% of our customers, aren’t vegan.” She added, “So to have this transitional type food to help people see that vegan isn’t just salads, makes us feel proud.”