According to WTVR, Philly Vegan was among 37 Black-owned businesses and food trucks participating in Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience to showcase the variety of culinary styles in the Black restaurant industry.

The now-popular eatery has not only captured the hearts of local customers but actor, writer and social media personality Tabitha Brown has tapped the establishment for a special request.

Brown contacted Philly Vegan to cater her 45th birthday since she was in town for a book signing event, per WTVR.