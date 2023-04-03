“The inspiration for our mommy and me pole fitness class stemmed from us looking to promote a unique bonding experience between mothers and their children while emphasizing fitness, strength, and confidence in a playful and supportive environment,” Tiajuanna ‘Tia’ Harris, the owner of the studio, told People.

She noted that the class sold out and that the studio received positive feedback from the community.

“This positive feedback not only highlights a potential demand for such offerings but also underscores the community’s appreciation for the inclusive and engaging nature of these fitness sessions, fostering a supportive environment for both mothers and children to explore fitness, strength, and confidence together,” she added.