An Atlanta pole dancing studio addresses the backlash received after holding Mommy and Me classes geared toward children and their mothers. Pink Pole Studio shared a video promoting the activity on social media earlier this month. It presented the class as a way to “explore a variety of fun pole tricks and spins,” which quickly went viral after a debate on whether it was appropriate for children.
“The inspiration for our mommy and me pole fitness class stemmed from us looking to promote a unique bonding experience between mothers and their children while emphasizing fitness, strength, and confidence in a playful and supportive environment,” Tiajuanna ‘Tia’ Harris, the owner of the studio, told People.
She noted that the class sold out and that the studio received positive feedback from the community.
“This positive feedback not only highlights a potential demand for such offerings but also underscores the community’s appreciation for the inclusive and engaging nature of these fitness sessions, fostering a supportive environment for both mothers and children to explore fitness, strength, and confidence together,” she added.
Harris highlighted that pole fitness is, first and foremost, a sport before being sexualized and commonly associated with sex workers.
“It deeply concerns me to witness the tendency of some individuals to sexualize the sport, overshadowing its true essence as a form of athletic and artistic expression,” Harris said. “I find it important to address this misperception and advocate for a more informed and respectful understanding of pole fitness.”
Pole fitness, known as pole and vertical dancing, requires coordination and core strength. It is a high-intensity workout that finds its roots in the ancient Indian sport of mallakhamb, according to CNN. Today, the practice is best known for its association with exotic dancers and sex workers.
Some of the sports’ practitioners have been trying to give it a different representation in recent years. The UK-based International Pole Sports Federation was founded in 2008 to establish pole fitness in the professional sporting world. Over 30 national pole championships and a world championship are currently held. The federation is working toward getting the practice included at the Olympics.
Harris knows it can be difficult to change set opinions on pole fitness.
“We aim to foster a positive and inclusive environment that recognizes pole fitness as a legitimate form of exercise and artistic expression for individuals of all ages,” she said. “Looking ahead, active preparations are underway for a championship event taking place in Charlotte in July, where our kids will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete.”