One of the best physical representations of financial literacy is entrepreneurial efforts. Whether opening a brick-and-mortar business or launching a digital venture, creating your own income is the ultimate step to financial freedom. Unfortunately, obtaining the necessary resources to be successful in entrepreneurship can be a hassle for some, especially Black business owners.

For centuries, systematic racism, exploitation and discriminatory practices have been components of the economic gap that has plagued Black communities. Black entrepreneurs are often denied loans, building leases and even marketing space.

“Women of color receive less than 0.2% of venture-capital funding. Black women also encounter similar barriers in accessing capital, with about 61% self-funding their business and exhibiting a higher level of debt. It’s important to acknowledge that access to capital remains a challenge for [Black women-owned] businesses,” said Michael Martino, head of Diverse Customer Segments Consumer, Small and Business Banking at Wells Fargo.

Martino referenced statistics from a Harvard Business Review report on the investments of women-led startups to support his claim. McKinsey & Company put this into dollar amounts, stating Black entrepreneurs receive “$35,000, on average, compared with $107,000 for white entrepreneurs.” Despite the documented setbacks, Black businesses are making it happen.

“[Black] women are one of the fastest growing demographics of entrepreneurs in America and are key to driving small business growth,” Martino told Blavity. “According to the Wells Fargo 2024 Impact of Women-Owned Businesses Report, between 2019 and 2023, [Black] women-owned businesses saw average revenues increase 32.7%, compared to 12.1% for all women-owned businesses.”