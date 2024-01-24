Before the digital age took over, fashionistas throughout society had a much harder time finding inspiration for their innovative outfits than we do now. Currently, a quick scroll through Pinterest, Instagram or TikTok will give you countless ideas as to what’s trending right now, along with the ability to buy your desired look with the click of a few buttons. While past generations mostly stuck to the status quo with their outfits, today, we can walk outside and see fashion statements influenced by every decade before – not to mention the futuristic trends that are taking over 2024. Over the past year, “quiet luxury” has been a movement that’s shaking things up far beyond the runway.

Essentially, this anti-trend is reminding financially conscious folks that it’s not necessary to invest in a full-on designer wardrobe, and mixing a few stand-out splurges with vintage classics unearthed at the thrift store can make you look equally as cool. As InStyle points out, even the savviest shopper can’t keep up with all the niches popularized online these days, so instead, shoppers are rebelling by getting innovative with what’s already in their closet while mixing in the occasional designer garment. Rather than leaning into consumerism and spending hundreds ordering fast fashion pieces that might only be in style (or last) for a few months, people are practicing the art of minimalism – but without leaving their outfits looking like a “beige mom” picked it out.

“It represents a conscious move away from the fleeting trend cycle, emphasizing the importance of investing in classic pieces. We’re talking timeless trench coats, impeccable suiting, sumptuous knits, and luscious leather accessories,” the outlet explains. Though quiet luxury has been a hot topic for a while now, there’s little information about which Black-owned brands offer pieces that can help you build your wardrobe for the rest of 2024. Read on to discover some of our favorites.

Pyer Moss

Photo via pyermoss.com

Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss began making major headlines in 2015. That September, the designer opened his runway show with a 12-minute film called This Is an Intervention, detailing police brutality against Black people throughout America. Since then, his vision has remained focused on two things: making great clothing for consumers and using his platform to shed light on social justice issues plaguing our society. After his 2021 couture show was bashed by critics for making more of a political statement than literal garments, Jean-Raymond’s been laying relatively low. However, he’s got something big planned for this coming spring.

On the Pyer Moss website, the 38-year-old is promoting two “looting” events – one on March 23rd in Atlanta, and another on April 6th in Los Angeles. At these, attendees will be given three minutes to load themselves up with as much as clothing as possible before posing for a photo and heading out with their swag. “‘The Loot-Out’ draws inspiration from the luxury fashion industry’s global decline, the burgeoning dupe culture, and the recent looting sprees affecting retail,” a statement from the brand reads. Items up for grabs include unreleased apparel and footwear, archival collections/collabs, runway samples, prototypes, and accessories. Knowing this, fashion lovers are hopeful that Jean-Raymond might have new designs coming our way soon.

Tori Soudan

Photo via torisoudan.com

Anyone in the market for some unique accessories to elevate your outfit should look no further than Tori Soudan. Her stunning boot offering rival Mary J. Blige’s collection (the Julee, pictured above, and the wine-colored Adia model are must-haves). Soudan’s company also sells various styles of flat shoes, a stunning monogram belt for $311, and perhaps the most fabulous of all are her purses. No matter if you’re looking for a classic black bag to go with every outfit, or a vibrant crossbody to brighten up your spring ensembles, this accessory icon has reasonably priced options for you to consider.

“After a successful career in finance, and as a guest lecturer at Morgan State University in the Department of Accounting & Finance, she followed her true passion and launched her own brand,” Soudan’s website explains. “She approaches design from a unique perspective in order to create unique and elevated fashion products and experiences for her signature brands, and for her consulting clients.”

Christie Brown

Photo via christiebrownonline.com

Another Black woman holding it down and showing us direction in the ever-changing world of fashion is Aisha Ayensu, Creative Director of Christie Brown. The Ghanaian-based luxury fashion brand was founded in 2008 and has consistently been releasing stunning gowns and other garments. The visionary behind CB finds inspiration all around her, “from women selling colorfully printed and intricately woven fabrics in crowded market stalls, to seamstresses expertly cutting out patterns by freehand,” she writes on her website. “We stay grounded by remaining attentive to the African woman, her heritage, and how she navigates creating space(s) for herself in our world. Our pieces tell our unique stories, aided by the beauty and spirit of the women who wear them so well.”

If you don’t mind being the center of attention wherever you go, saving up for one of Ayensu’s intricately designed outfits will surely pay you back in the number of compliments you receive. Many items remaining from CB’s holiday collection are priced under $300, and the online sale section has more great options for first-time customers.

Undra Celeste

Photo via undracelesteny.com

For the modern American working woman, we suggest you take a peak through Undra Celeste’s latest offerings. She describes herself as a “modern multicultural women’s designer,” making clothing that “invokes confidence and an unapologetic presence.” Who wouldn’t want to walk into the office on a Monday morning with that sort of attitude? “[Our brand] The goal is to empower multicultural women to show up to work feeling like their authentic selves exuding confidence by providing modern, fun, and bold workwear,” Celeste tells shoppers of her online store. If you prefer trying things on in person rather than blindly purchasing through the internet, you can find the rising Black creative’s clothing for sale at both Saks and Bloomingdales.

Made Leather Co.

Photo via madeleatherco.com

Recent years have seen a rise in pleather sales, but for those who value true quality, giving up authentic leather goods isn’t an option. Luckily, there’s no shortage of craftspeople designing beautiful pieces for your own collection – or to spoil your loved one with an incredible gift. Made Leather Co.’s products are made by hand with love in Morrocco and sold in Atlanta by Lenise Williams.

Before getting into accessories, she worked as a lawyer and author, but when traveling overseas to speak at a United Nations conference, she discovered a new love that awoke her entrepreneurial spirit. Williams’ website notes that several major athletes have already secured their luxury bags from her, including Kalen Ballage of the Miami Dolphins, Cayleb Jones from the Minnesota Vikings, and Isiah Jones of Buffalo Bills fame.

Brother Vellies

Photo via brothervellies.com

Our final recommendation for building your Black-owned quiet luxury wardrobe is Brother Vellies, “founded in 2013 to keep traditional African design practices, and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs.” Aurora James stands in the shoes of Creative Director and Founder, hailing from Toronto before relocating to New York City. She has a background in journalism, art, music, photography, and horticulture before turning to fashion full-time, and she aims to “create truly one-of-a-kind pieces that will remain in your wardrobe forever.”