Hall said he was feeling pain as he trailed Matthew Hudson-Smith, Muzala Samukonga and Jerem Richards. Still, the American star didn’t let anything stop him from gold.

“I was just thinking, ‘Get home, sir. Get home, sir,'” Hall said. “I don’t give up. I just grit, I grind. I’ve got determination. Anything I think will get me to that line, I think of it. A lot of hurt, a lot of pain.”

Hudson-Smith, who represented Great Britain, took silver, and Zamiba’s Samukonga took bronze.

According to NBC Olympics, the last American to win gold in the 400-meter was LaShawn Merritt at the 2008 Beijing games. Hall, who finished the race with a time of 43.40 seconds, recorded the fifth-fastest time in the history.

Only a month ago, Hall won his first national title. He was also the 2019 NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles at the University of South Carolina. The gold medalist later transitioned to the 400-meter flat.