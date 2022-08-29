Although she may portray a teacher on television, Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson has some real-life lessons regarding tax time: “Do them early.”

Whether you are an entrepreneur, a freelancing creative, an empty nester, or a new homeowner, you don’t want any issues with the IRS. To ensure you do what’s needed to protect your funds, Intuit TurboTax has teamed up with Emmy-winning multi-hyphenate for its TurboTax Super Bowl File commercial during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Brunson emerged on the scene in 2014 with her Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date Instagram series, which went viral and made her a familiar face in the digital world. Brunson’s digital presence grew, and she landed a role on the HBO sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show. At the tail end of 2021, ABC premiered Brunson as the lead in its newest comedy series, Abbot Elementary.

As she navigated through her many roles as a digital creative, managing her finances was a top priority, and Turbo Tax was her go-to. “I’ve definitely used it my entire creative life, especially when I was freelancing,” Brunson told Blavity.

The actress recalled collecting her 1099s and storing receipts, she acknowledged that TurboTax always had her back.

“I keep saying the IRS never came for me, so that makes me think that TurboTax did its job,” she joked.