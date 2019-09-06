Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Raheem is well-prepared for what’s ahead because of his experience.

“His time in LA has given him an enhanced perspective on everything from personnel, team operations, game planning, working with an outstanding offensive staff and many other things that has helped him develop into an even more prepared coach in all aspects of the game,” Blank said in a statement according to ESPN. “I believe his leadership skills have grown and his understanding of what it takes to have a highly collaborative one-team culture are now at a much higher level.”

Blank adds that it’s a historic day for the franchise.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raheem Morris back to Atlanta as the team’s new head coach,” he said. “Raheem emerged from a field of excellent candidates and is the right leader to take our team into the future.”