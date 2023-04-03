Yarl was picking up his younger brothers from a friend’s home on April 13, 2023, when he went up to the wrong door. He came face to face with Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old homeowner, who shot him in the head and in the right arm as Yarl fell to the ground and ran away.

The 17-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury and saw a therapist. His family relocated after the incident.