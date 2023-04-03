King also highlighted the misconception surrounding depression, emphasizing that it doesn’t always manifest visibly or overtly in people who experience it.

“When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way — they expect it to look heavy,” King said, according to Variety. “To have to experience this and not be able to have the time to just sit with Ian’s choice, which I respect and understand … He didn’t want to be here anymore, and that’s a hard thing for other people to receive because they did not live our experience, did not live Ian’s journey.”

She continued, “I was so angry with God. “Why would that weight be given to Ian? Of all of the things that we had gone through with the therapy, with psychiatrists and programs — and Ian was like, ‘I’m tired of talking, Mom.'”