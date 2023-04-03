A group of college students at Providence College in Rhode Island surprised their dorm security guard, affectionately known as “Unc,” with a gift that will leave a lasting imprint on his life.
Brandon Reichert, a freshman at Providence College, launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for James, the overnight security guard, to help him reunite with his family in Nigeria for the first time in a decade, the Daily Mail reported.
A now viral TikTok post of Reichert, sophomore Daniel Singh and several other residents of the dorm presenting James with $3,000 has garnered millions of views on the video-sharing platform.
Overwhelmed with emotion, “Unc” dropped to his knees in disbelief after the students presented him with the heartwarming gift, as he was astounded by their generosity.
“This was unexpected,” James told the students in the nearly four-minute video. “I don’t know how much I can thank you guys. I pray from the bottom of my heart that God will continue to protect you guys to make sure that you achieve your goals.”
“We started together, and I want to make sure we finished together by God’s grace,” he added.
James has undeniably become a beloved figure within the PC community, with students expressing deep admiration and respect for him.
“He’s just someone you’re drawn toward,” Singh told WPRI. “He’s kind and compassionate. After a Friday night out, you come back and James is there and he’s not tired, he’s not sleeping. He’s up and awake and ready to talk to you.”
When Reichert created the GoFundMe, he never anticipated the overwhelming response it would receive from others.
“It just incredible to see how fast God works, especially in our community,” he said, according to WPRI. “We never thought that number would be possible.”
The crowdfunding campaign has reached over $27,000 in donations, greatly surpassing the initial $3,000 goal. The remaining funds will be given to James at the end of the school year to fund another trip for him.
“You have parents, cousins, relatives and other people donating that wouldn’t even know who James is,” Singh said. “It really speaks to how moving he is and how moving the community can be.”