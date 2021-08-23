On the Rickey Smiley Morning Show Instagram, Rickey Smiley congratulated his son, Malik Smiley, on earning a degree from his alma mater. Malik graduated from Alabama State University with honors. He joined the morning show to thank his family, mentors and those who assisted in his success.

“Congratulations to OUR (as @rickeysmileyofficial emphasized) son @maliksmileyofficial. Today, he is graduating from #AlabamaStateUniversity with honors! Your #RSMS family is proud,” the caption reads.

On YouTube, Rickey posted a video following his son’s graduation day titled I Did It: The Malike Smiley Graduation Documentary. The documentary shows behind-the-scenes and a mini interview with the 22-year-old.

“Seeing our son Malik Smiley graduate with HONORS from the Alabama State University was absolutely awesome!!!!!” the video description reads.

In the interview exchange with his parents, Malik thanked his family for ensuring he finished school. Outside of his academics, Malik played as a guard at Alabama.

“I feel good, man. Been a long four years. That’s for sure. Never would have thought I made it this far,” Malik said.

Malik dreams of attending graduate and law school and practicing injury and criminal law.

Serving as an inspiration to his son, in addition to Alabama State, Rickey Smiley earned an honorary doctorate in May. The 55-year-old was given the degree from Miles College and delivered this year’s commencement speech, according to News One. Before graduating from Alabama State, Rickey Smiley attended the institution. During his speech, he spoke of his first comedy show at Miles College and his memories of its staff.

“It would not be a Rickey Smiley if it was not for Miles College,” he concluded his speech. “Graduation is just the beginning…now we’ve got to get out here and make it happen.”

Located in Fairfield, Alabama, Miles College is a private liberal arts college. Miles College has notable alumni, including Judge U.W. Clemon, Birmingham’s first black mayor, Richard Arrington Jr. and Dr. Rickey Smiley.