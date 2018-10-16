This editorial was created in sponsorship by McDonald’s

Imagine riding around the city, and seeing the glimmer of the golden arches. Immediately, you crave your favorite meal from McDonald’s.

Changing the entire route to get the combo meal of your dream, you not only get food but are surprised by a nostalgic toy. Today’s special treat? A McNugget Buddy.

The excitement people have around McDonald’s has stood the test of time, which includes all of McDonald’s characters like the McNugget Buddies. The fast food giant teamed up with artist Kerwin Frost to bring new life to the loveable creations for every child at heart to enjoy.

Frost grew up loving the McNugget Buddies, and he dreamed of one day owning each buddy in the collection.

Fast forward to 2023, as a part of McDonald’s Artist Residency, Frost was able to not only make that dream come true for himself but offer the opportunity for millions of others who enjoy a McDonald’s meal. The collaboration with Frost is a direct connection to his unique style and forward-thinking self-expression.

Blavity pulled up to Frost Way, the home of the McNugget Buddies. It’s a colorful and playful place beaming with creativity and positive pride. There, we met the new McBuddies, and the vibes were top-tier. Let’s tap in and meet Mayor Kerwin Frost and Waffutu.

Loved By All

Everyone needs a person who is ambitious and passionate on their side, and this is where Mayor Kerwin Frost enters the chat. A person of the people, he advocates for creativity and authenticity. Like the kid in all of us – Mayor Kerwin Frost believes in the power of dreams.

His upbeat personality is contagious, and his happy vibe is undeniable. The whimsical nature of his aura can be felt miles away. Mayor Kerwin Frost is someone everybody needs in their corner. Need advice? Mayor Kerwin Frost is the man. If you want to know how to live out loud and embrace your imperfections, connect with Mayor Kerwin Frost.

He isn’t perfect, but he is thoughtfully unique and always shows up as his whole self. It makes sense he’s the leader of Frost Way. Who else could run that town?

A Star That Shines Bright

Bright lights should be the representation of Waffutu’s life. Casting positive energy spells, she can spread love to everyone she encounters. It’s almost like a holiday every time she enters the room.

Her status in Frost Way doesn’t change anything about Waffutu. She is humble and treats everyone the same and loves all she encounters.

If there were ever a congeniality award at Frost Way, she’d be the clear winner for her dedication to inclusion. Waffutu is a vibe, and all better recognize it.

The McNugget Buddies are here and better than ever. Don’t sleep. Grab all of them and have fun as you tip across the boards of Frost Way.