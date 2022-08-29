Rihanna is expanding her beauty empire with the launch of Fenty Hair. On June 4, the mother of two shared the exciting news via Instagram. In the campaign clip, Rihanna dons a shaggy blonde pixie cut and asks, “Are they ready?” before showcasing models of all races and ages rocking various hairstyles.

“A new family is moving in!” she captioned the post. “@fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.”

The trendsetter continued by mentioning how “switching my hair up matters to me,” as well as why she’s launching the line: “So I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”