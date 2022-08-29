Rihanna is expanding her beauty empire with the launch of Fenty Hair. On June 4, the mother of two shared the exciting news via Instagram. In the campaign clip, Rihanna dons a shaggy blonde pixie cut and asks, “Are they ready?” before showcasing models of all races and ages rocking various hairstyles.
“A new family is moving in!” she captioned the post. “@fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.”
The trendsetter continued by mentioning how “switching my hair up matters to me,” as well as why she’s launching the line: “So I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”
The hair care line drops on June 13, but fans can sign up at FentyHair.com for early shopping access.
Just like her affinity for sporting different hairstyles, Rihanna is not afraid to try her hand at various businesses. Fenty Hair will be the third installment under her Fenty brand, joining Fenty Beauty, her award-winning cosmetics and beauty brand, and Savage X, her inclusive lingerie brand.
According to Forbes, since its launch in 2017, Fenty Beauty has accumulated a value surpassing $2.8 billion, and Savage X gained a $1 billion value in 2021.
While she has taken a break in the recording booth, Rihanna has welcomed sons Rza and Riot Rose with longtime boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.
In February 2023, she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, where she sang some of her biggest hits, including “Umbrella,” “Only Girl in the World,” “Rude Boy” and “Work.” And while the Rihanna Navy continues to press Rih for new music, she reassures them that it will be worth the wait.
In an April interview with Extra during the launch of Fenty’s new Beauty Soft’lit Foundation, she discussed the long-awaited R9 album.
“It’s gonna be amazing,” she said of what’s to come from her as an artist. “It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet. If I’m not feeling it and I’m not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth, right?”
In the meantime, will you be checking out Fenty Hair?