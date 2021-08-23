Oxford University has selected a new word of the year with the assistance of Tom Holland and Kai Cenat. The Academic Press reported Monday that the Gen Z term “rizz” won the top honor after 32,000 people, including language experts, weighed in. Along with other popular shortlisted words like “beige flag” and “parasocial,” it beat finalists “Swiftie” and “situationship.”

“Rizz” is defined as “someone’s ability to attract another person through style, charm, or attractiveness; this term is from the middle part of the word’ charisma.'”

Congrats to "Rizz" which Tom Holland doesn't have a lot ofpic.twitter.com/b2colDfafA https://t.co/ZCdjvDAh2a — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) December 4, 2023

According to the academic press, actor Tom Holland popularized the word in June during a BuzzFeed interview.

“I have no rizz whatsoever,” Holland said. “I have limited rizz.”

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat also contributed to the word’s popularity after he published a video in 2022 on how to get “rizz,” according to The Messenger. Cenat said that his friend group made up the viral word.

Kai Cenat explains the origin of word/meme "Rizz" on No Jumper Podcast pic.twitter.com/ueOksiuWzW — Dank Pukh (@dankpukh) August 6, 2023

“It’s just from like, us being at home, like just talking,” he told Complex. “One person said it, and then another person said it, and then I said it on my Twitch.”

“And when I would say it on stream and stuff, a lot, it started going crazy, you feel what I’m saying? Then it went crazy internationally, everybody say it now, it’s just in people’s vocabulary,” he continued. “And that’s what it is.”