Supportive relationships and mentorship for the youth are critical, especially for Black children. Mentors play a significant role in helping kids navigate life in several areas. Whether their guidance is social, educational, emotional, or mental, mentors stand in the gap for kids and ensure positive development.

The Chronicle of Evidence-Based Mentoring shared results from a survey conducted by the Journal of Adolescent Research. It concluded that Black mentees ages 15-21 enjoyed having someone in their life in a mentorship role.

The mentees expressed having someone in their life within that space made them feel heard and helped improve their self-confidence and sense of self. Through the mentorship, they also found an outlet when needing to vent about family issues and had someone to confide in even about romantic relationships, sexual identity and physical and mental health. The mentees followed up, noting having a mentor who shared their same racial or sexual origin was also a plus.

A similar study completed by Mentor Canda delved into the lasting effects of mentorship. It reported that 49%-51% of youth claim their mentors helped them acquire academic or school-related, job and life skills; 50% felt their mentor helped them connect to their culture; and up to 34% said their mentor helped them transition into adulthood after leaving their parents (school, career, first job).

The roles of a mentor look different for every mentee and can come in several forms. The standard after-school homework help and chat about their school day has evolved into career development, emotional counsel, social enrichment and advocacy.