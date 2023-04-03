On Monday, Bridges appeared on the Today show to discuss the new book and why sharing her story has provided a safe space for children to do the same.

“I have been traveling for 25 years, visiting schools, talking to kids and sharing my own stories with them,” Bridges said. “I started to get all of this fan mail, boxes and boxes of them; I had to take a storage unit to put them all in.”

She continued, “A lot of the letters were asking about my own experience and what it was like at 6 years old. They put themselves in the shoes of this little girl that they saw in the Norman Rockwell painting; they wanted to know what that was like. Then, some of the letters took a turn when they started to sharing their stories with me, and that’s how this book came to be. I thought that they were so heart-wrenching that I wanted us as adults and parents to actually hear their hearts as well.”