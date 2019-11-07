Multihyphenate RuPaul has launched a new venture: Allstora, a 100% author-owned online book marketplace committed to protecting, empowering and uplifting storytellers. According to a news release, the platform offers users more than 10 million titles, amplifying authors from underrepresented communities, including “LGBTQ+ people, women and communities of color.”

RuPaul will act as the platform’s chief creative officer. He co-founded the company alongside bestselling author Eric Cervini and his partner, Adam Powell. The two founded ShopQueer.co, a predecessor to Allstora. In the position, RuPaul will start RuPaul’s Book Club, which will highlight authors from diverse backgrounds.

“Reading is fundamental, and we all benefit from stories that give us a different perspective or take us to another world,” RuPaul said in a statement. “Creatives – whether drag queens, philosophers or authors – are driving our culture forward, and should be properly compensated for their work. I’m passionate about uplifting the voices of underrepresented groups, and I’m proud of what Allstora offers to both authors and readers: a community.”

The company offers authors a profit-split, so when customers buy a book on Allstora, the authors will receive the bulk of the profits.

“As an author, I understand firsthand how impossible it feels to survive in the literary world, and we hope to create an industry-wide shift in how we purchase books and compensate authors,” Cervini said in a statement. “Allstora’s mission is to empower authors and cultivate communities through the power of literature, made accessible to all, and we’re thrilled to have the legendary RuPaul by our side.”

Plus, Allstora’s philanthropic effort, Rainbow Book Bus, will start a cross-country tour on Monday, taking it from Los Angeles to Atlanta. The tour will make stops in places affected by queer book censorship.

RuPaul’s own memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, will be released on Mar. 5. It’s available on Allstora for purchase, and there’s currently a 50% discount for members.