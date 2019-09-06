The Russ Parr Morning Show is coming to an end after running for nearly three decades. Parr announced the end of his popular radio show on Dec. 28 in a lengthy Instagram statement.
“As we conclude the remarkable journey of the Russ Parr Morning Show, a journey that spanned over 27 years, we’re overwhelmed with gratitude and anticipation,” he began his post. “These years have been filled with mornings of laughter, engaging conversations, and moments that will forever be etched in our memories.”
He then thanked Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins and the entire Urban One team.
Going forward, Parr said he plans to focus on his other passion, writing and directing films.
“Check out Russparrsworld on YouTube, where I, along with Alfredas and the crew, will keep entertaining and engaging you with a new show that promises to be as dynamic and enthralling as ever,” he teased to his 69,000 followers.
The longtime entertainer is set to launch his new podcast, You Probably Won’t Want To Hear This, which he described as a “lively, engaging, interactive, and often provocative exploration of life’s dos and don’ts.”
The podcast will explore topics such as parenting, marriage and other complex real-life issues.
“Your support has always been our strength, and we look forward to continuing this journey with you,” Parr concluded his post. “Thank you, listeners, for being the heart of the Russ Parr Morning Show. Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities!”
Parr started working as a morning host at KDAY-AM Los Angeles in the late 1980s, Insider Radio reported. He then landed at KJMZ Dallas before landing a spot at Radio One’s WKYS Washington, D.C. in 1996. Parr’s show entered syndication 10 years later.
Throughout its nearly three-decade run, The Russ Parr Morning Show featured several notable guests, including Vice President Kamala Harris, journalist Marc Lamont Hill and comedian Mike Epps.