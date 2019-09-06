The Russ Parr Morning Show is coming to an end after running for nearly three decades. Parr announced the end of his popular radio show on Dec. 28 in a lengthy Instagram statement.

“As we conclude the remarkable journey of the Russ Parr Morning Show, a journey that spanned over 27 years, we’re overwhelmed with gratitude and anticipation,” he began his post. “These years have been filled with mornings of laughter, engaging conversations, and moments that will forever be etched in our memories.”

He then thanked Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins and the entire Urban One team.