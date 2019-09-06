Westbrook was all smiles as he proceeded to answer Haylock’s interview questions after the home win for the Clippers, who have emerged as one of top teams in the NBA.

“The fans were great tonight, shoutout to you guys. You guys are amazing,” the NBA All-Star said as the interview played over the PA system at Crypto.com Arena. “I’m so proud of our team.”

The fans responded with cheers throughout the interview.

“Russell Westbrook MVP,” one fan’s sign read.

Haylock wrapped up the interview by congratulating Westbrook on the win. According to Haylock’s LinkedIn page, the veteran journalist has held several roles in sports media. Haylock spent some time with the NFL Network, working as a production assistant. He also worked as a reporter for KTLA and Fox Sports West. Additionally, the southern California native works as the play-by-play voice for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Westbrook has received some criticism throughout his career for being brutally honest with reporters when they ask interview questions that he doesn’t like, but he clearly has a great respect for Haylock.