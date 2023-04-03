The decision comes as the university is attempting to keep its accreditation status.

The accrediting body board “voted to remove the University from SACSCOC membership” last month, according to Inside Higher Ed. The decision was made over issues relating to the HBCU’s governing board and institutional finances. Saint Augustine’s University appealed the decision and remains accredited during that process.

“Transparency here is like terrible,” McNeil told ABC11. “It is just like if you could just be upfront with your students and just let us know what’s going on. It’s like everyone knows something is going on that’s off, but we don’t know what it is. But stuff keeps happening and we are having to face like the backlash of it.”