Swint has plenty of clients who can testify to the work she has done for them. That includes Rosalinda Christmon and her 18-year-old daughter Mia.

“My husband saw a Caucasian woman at our local pool. He came home and said, ‘She had African American daughters and their hair was braided so beautifully,'” Christmon told TODAY. “Then he goes, ‘I need to find out who she uses.'”

As it turned out, it was Mary who the husband spotted. After reaching out to Mary, Christmon and her family connected with Swint.

“Mia was 6 or 7, and I had been struggling a lot with her hair,” Christmon said. “She’d cry when we would try to comb it.”

With the help of Styles 4 Kidz, Christmon’s family found relief.

“It’s just as important as finding the right pediatrician,” Christmon said as she talked about the significance of haircare.