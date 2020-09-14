The Haley cameo set off a wave of criticism across Black Twitter. One social media user questioned the judgment of Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels, asking, “Why is Lorne Michaels platforming Nikki Haley on SNL to make a joke out of her minimizing slavery, the most inhumane and immoral event that’s ever happened in American history?”

Why is Lorne Michaels platforming Nikki Haley on SNL to make a joke out of her minimizing slavery, the most inhumane and immoral event that’s ever happened in American history? — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 4, 2024

Others took issue with the inclusion of Edebiri and two Black cast members — Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson — who hosted the fake town hall. One person tweeted, “Why would Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Ayo Edebiri go along with this attempt to normalize Nikki Haley’s racism?”

Why would Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Ayo Edebiri go along with this attempt to normalize Nikki Haley’s racism? https://t.co/QvvcgYydHw — PragmaticObotsUnite (@PragObots) February 4, 2024

Another poster noted the poor timing of featuring such a skit during Black History Month.