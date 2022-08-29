Saweetie recently tapped in for a fun and new NFL-approved gig ahead of Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
The West Coast native has secured various brand partnerships since she hit the music scene with companies, including MAC, McDonald’s, Candy Crush, Roblox, TikTok, Tinder and Cheetos. Her latest collaboration is with Smirnoff, the NFL’s official vodka sponsor, who is hosting their inaugural Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl in Las Vegas before Super Bowl LVIII to celebrate Smirnoff SMASH Vodka Soda, the brand’s latest ready-to-drink beverage that offers four new flavors: strawberry dragon fruit, watermelon lime, pineapple orange and raspberry peach.
In addition to NSYNC member Lance Bass, Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, former 49er Vernon Davis, Complex TV host Speedy Morman and other participants, “The World’s No. 1 Vodka” brought on the 30-year-old rapper to compete in the competition that’s open to fans 21 and older. Saweetie sat down with Blavity to discuss her Smirnoff partnership and her plans for upcoming music.
When asked about working with the brand, the rapper said, “Honestly, I know within the like first three to five seconds if I want to do something because it’s like, ‘Do I actually use it?’ And that depends on whether or not I’m gonna join the partnership and the new team,” the USC alumna told us. “It [Smirnoff] has been a part of a lot of my family festivity events, so it was a no-brainer for me.”
As she gears up to compete in the pickleball game, which has become America’s “fastest-growing sport for the past three years,” she revealed due to her busy schedule she’ll prepare to let loose on the court the day of battle. In addition, she shared that she’s not nervous about the game either.
“Honestly, that morning of the event I’ll probably hit the gym,” she said. “You know, run a little bit, hit some stretches so that I don’t end up feeling crazy. But I have a really busy week so my prep time will probably be right before the game.”
She added, “When it comes to music and performing, I get nervous. But when it comes to sporting events, I get really excited. Like, my adrenaline goes up because I grew up a sports girl, so I’m actually really excited for the event.”
With all the excitement surrounding the championship game, and as a partner of the NFL, Saweetie is excited to cheer on her favorite team, the 49ers. As one out of two Bay natives who was one of the music artists selected to create the franchise’s newest anthem, “Do It For The Bay,” which was introduced to football fans last month and includes rapper P-Lo, she feels like everything she’s doing for the Super Bowl is a full-circle moment.
“It was just very surreal ’cause I grew up as a 49ers fan, like from birth,” she said. “My grandfather played in the ’70s and ’90s, so to go from being born into a 49er family to now having the 49ers Super Bowl anthem for the team is just crazy.”
Switching the conversation to music, the entertainer recently surprised fans with the release of her new song “Immortal Freestyle.” She opened up about how it was something personal for her fans, who can expect some more singles to drop this year ahead of her next album, which doesn’t have a release date yet.
“I actually released that song independently,” the Grammy-nominated rapper said. “So, that honestly was just a moment to just have a pure moment with my fans. Like, ‘Hey, I’m still doing my freestyles.’ And I can see myself doing a lot more of that this year.”
The Smirnoff SMASH Pickle Bowl will take place along the Las Vegas Strip from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11 before the Super Bowl game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.