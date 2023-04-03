The model welcomed her first child, Leni Olum Klum, in 2004. Klum started dating Seal while she was still pregnant, as her relationship with Leni’s biological father ended before giving birth. Seal adopted Leni when she was five years old, according to People.

Leni is now a model and has appeared on the covers of publications such as Harper’s Bazaar Germany and Glamour Germany. She shared that her mother didn’t let her pursue modeling for Brandy Melville when she was 12.

“I was really sad about it, but in the end, she was right. And I feel like that’s what sparked me to want to model more,” Leni said.