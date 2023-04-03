Seal made a special appearance with his four children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Heidi Klum, last Friday. The singer posed on the carpet for The Book of Clarence premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
He posed for the photographers alongside his two daughters, 13-year-old Lou and 19-year-old Leni, and his two sons, 16-year-old Johan and 18-year-old Henry. They were joined by Laura Strayer, Seal’s longtime girlfriend.
Seal and Klum were married from 2005 to 2012. Klum has been married to Tom Kaulitz since February 2019, according to Parade.
The model welcomed her first child, Leni Olum Klum, in 2004. Klum started dating Seal while she was still pregnant, as her relationship with Leni’s biological father ended before giving birth. Seal adopted Leni when she was five years old, according to People.
Leni is now a model and has appeared on the covers of publications such as Harper’s Bazaar Germany and Glamour Germany. She shared that her mother didn’t let her pursue modeling for Brandy Melville when she was 12.
“I was really sad about it, but in the end, she was right. And I feel like that’s what sparked me to want to model more,” Leni said.
A year after giving birth to Leni, Klum and Seal welcomed Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel. The model noted her child’s resemblance with his father at the time.
“Everyone who sees him says, ‘Oh my god, he looks just like Seal.’ And I’m like, ‘He has nothing of me? C’mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere.’ And they’re like, ‘No, sorry, he looks just like his father,'” Klum said, according to People.
The parents welcomed their second son, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, in 2006. Seal announced the news in a post written on Klum’s website.
“He is healthy, beautiful and looks just like his mother,” the father had written. “To our children, a brother/ To our parents, a grandson/ To my wife and I, a son/ To our family, a blessing.”
Klum and Seal then welcomed their youngest child together, Lou Sulola Samuel, in 2009. The singer celebrated the newest addition to the family in a heartfelt statement.
“It’s difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children. Anyone who has a family will tell you this. Where will one find that extra love? If you love your existing children with all of your heart, how then can one possibly find more heart with which to love another?” he wrote, according to the news outlet.
“On Friday, Oct. 9, 2009, at 7:46 p.m., the answer to this question came in the form of our fourth child and second daughter. Lou Sulola Samuel was born, and from the moment she looked into both of our eyes, it was endless love at first sight.”