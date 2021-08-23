The daughter of Sean Taylor is doing all she can to preserve his memory as she embarks on a college athletic career. In an Instagram post on June 28, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that Jackie Taylor will wear her father’s number, which is 21, every time she plays volleyball.

“Like father, like daughter 🤝 Freshman Jackie Taylor will wear No. 21 as a Tar Heel, same as her dad, Sean Taylor,” the post read.

Before Sean tragically died at age 24 in a 2007 home invasion, he wore the number during three of his four years with Washington. Jackie was only 18 months old at the time of her father’s untimely death, according to People.

“Playing the middle blocker position is difficult, and Jackie’s ability to learn quickly from her outstanding coaches has been important to her development,” UNC volleyball team head coach Mike Schall said in a statement on the team’s website.

Sean was also honored when Jackie was an athlete at her alma mater Gulliver Prep, where she was ranked as the No. 3 recruit in Florida. According to Yahoo! Sports, she was wearing No. 1, the same number he wore on the school’s football team.

During her father’s birthday celebration on April 1, Jackie honored him with a throwback photo of Sean holding her when she was a baby on Instagram.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday, Dad! Your spirit and legacy lives on in my heart, guiding and inspiring me every day,” she captioned the post. “Here’s to you, Dad, and the unforgettable impact you’ve made on me! I will always look up to you…. I love you always! #21”