Fans are not happy with Sexyy Red.

According to a March report in Rolling Out, fans called the rapper out (again) for integrating former President Donald Trump‘s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” into the set of her stage when she performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance on March 15. The giant hat on the stage read, “Make America Sexyy Again,” to accompany her American flag-themed fit for the show.

She has continued to use the giant hat in her set, including most recently at the 2024 Roots Picnic. Clips of that performance and the massive MAGA hat that joined her on stage have gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, and fans are letting the 26-year-old have it.

“This isn’t just a one off, Sexyy Red has repeatedly dove into Trump MAGA s**t,” an upset fan wrote on X. “It’s the way I’ll never get into her sundown town ass.”

This isn’t just a one off, Sexyy Red has repeatedly dove into Trump MAGA shit. It’s the way I’ll never get into her sundown town ass. https://t.co/ftIOxl9fzv — Eva Styles (@MissEvaStyles) June 3, 2024

“I clocked that Sexyy Red and MAGA connection long ago. What she’s doing and being given an opportunity to do is intentional. Smh,” another chimed in.

I clocked that Sexyy Red and MAGA connection long ago. What she’s doing and being given an opportunity to do is intentional. Smh. — Nikki, LCSW-QS (@NikTheTherapist) June 3, 2024

If y’all think Sexyy Red isn’t intentionally using MAGA like merch in her branding y’all crazy AF. — Janel (@JanelGabby) June 3, 2024

One skeptical fan said that they would have trouble continuing to support the St. Louis native if she supports Trump.

“If this is real, I’m afraid that I can no longer support,” they wrote.

If this is real, I’m afraid that I can no longer support https://t.co/R5vhvubtf6 — Moaning Myrtle 🫦 (@TheJohnJohnShow) June 3, 2024

And another said fans shouldn’t be surprised.

They wrote, “I know what the hat says. It’s clearly MAGA inspired because she’s a Trump supporter. Sexyy fans just as dumb as she is if they think they can gaslight people. Says a lot about one’s character if they go out of their way to defend this lady….”

I know what the hat says. It’s clearly MAGA inspired because she’s a Trump supporter. Sexyy fans just as dumb as she is if they think they can gaslight people.

Says a lot about one’s character if they go out of their way to defend this lady…. — ViceGrip Vicky (@VicegripV) June 2, 2024

As Blavity reported, Sexyy Red has been vocal about her belief in Trump as a politician. She opened up about wanting him president again in 2023 while appearing on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast.

“I like Trump,” she said at the time. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.

Trump was recently found guilty of 34 felony counts in his hush money criminal case.