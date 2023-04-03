After a breakthrough year, British Nigerian singer Shaé Universe revives honest and vulnerable R&B music with verve and grace.
Meshing a raw vocal acumen with sultry guitar melodies, incisively honest lyrics and modern instrumentation, Universe is a gifted musician who isn’t afraid to bare her soul.
On Valentine’s Day, she unveiled Love’s Letter, a 10-track R&B masterpiece dedicated to the myriad dimensions of love. Universe explores matters of romantic love, self-love, lack of love and love in the spiritual realm. The project is aptly designed for listeners to process and overcome the wounds of their pain.
“After I completed the full body of work, I realized that through that process, it really just exposed me to a much deeper journey of love: Self-love, finding God’s love, prioritizing God’s love above all, reciprocating love between my friends and family, different kinds of love; it doesn’t always have to be romantic love,” Universe told Blavity in a recent interview.
Featuring prominent producers such as TSB, Akeel Henry and Sons of Sonix, the sonics of the project exist in blissful cohesion, starting with nostalgia and working its way to more modern vibes. The concept of self-love emanates brightly across Love’s Letter.
“For the most part, at my core, I’m someone who’s all about self-love,” Universe said. “It’s all about being the best person you can be and about making the world a better place. It sounds a bit cliché and cheesy, but I really feel like if we had a little bit of this in us, the world would be a better place. That’s what my heart really wants at the root of it. I guess what keeps me going is the belief that my music will help some people or many people to just be better.”
Since emerging onto the scene in 2017, Universe has sought to cultivate timeless music that strives to engage and inspire. With a gospel singer mother and her father being a pastor, the songstress infuses her spirituality and faith throughout her craft.
“I do remember my mom listening to the Anita Bakers and the Whitney Houstons a lot, so I think, subconsciously, before I was old enough to know what I was taking in and listening to, those are the kind of things I was around,” Universe shared. “I love soul music. I love music that makes you feel. I love Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu. I’ve always been a very old soul. Brandy is up there, Jazmine Sullivan. And I love a good vocalist. I think my love for vocal gymnastics definitely stems from gospel as well because I sang in the choir growing up.”
Co-signed by contemporaries such as Jorja Smith, Phabo and Little Simz, Universe is being recognized for her one-of-a-kind aesthetic and has been able to do it all independently since launching her career.
Recently named a “2024 Pandora R&B Artist to Watch” and still high from the glory of her debut performance on the Colors stage, Universe is playing a pivotal role in reinvigorating the genres of R&B and neo-soul, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.