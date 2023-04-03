Shedeur Sanders is reflecting on the time he spent playing at Jackson State University during his first Big XII Media Day on July 10. The rising senior and quarterback for the University of Colorado shared that he had high expectations for the team going forward.
“I remember first media day at HBCU I said we won’t lose a game. I’m undefeated in the SWAC,” Sanders said in an interview with HBCU Gameday. “I already know what the expectation comes with — I know we’re everybody’s Super Bowl. So I’m really just staying level-headed, stay grounded, because — I would never wanna be that guy to look back and not being able to take advantage of the moment that we have right now.”
Shedeur Sanders: “We know we’re everybody’s Super Bowl” pic.twitter.com/mYpJ5ilPbi
— Karter Baughan (@karterb8) July 10, 2024
Before starting playing for Jackson State, Sanders participated in SWAC Media Day in Birmingham. He laid out his high expectations for the season and time at the HBCU.
“It equates to a blowout,” he told HBCU Gameday in July 2021. “It’s players that have a different caliber of talent that all came to JSU. So it’s like when you compare us to a regular SWAC team, a different SWAC team, the best — we didn’t come here because we had to. We came here because we chose to. It’s a difference.”
Following his comments on Wednesday, Sanders received online hate from fans for comparing Colorado’s game with the Super Bowl. The quarterback has not addressed the criticism so far. The Buffaloes had a 3-0 start in Deion Sanders’s first year as head coach. They lost seven of their last eight games and finished 4-8, according to Sports Illustrated.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more delusional group of people than anyone around the Colorado Football program these days,” someone said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“How can you win 1 conference game and say you’re everyone’s Super Bowl?” someone else tweeted. “You’re literally everyone’s easiest game lmao.”
The quarterback led the HBCU to a 10-0 record in the SWAC as a freshman. The team won a SWAC title and had a Celebration Bowl appearance in 2021 and 2022. Sanders threw for 3,720 yards and 40 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading JSU to a 12-1 record in 2022, HBCU Gameday reported.