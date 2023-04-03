Before starting playing for Jackson State, Sanders participated in SWAC Media Day in Birmingham. He laid out his high expectations for the season and time at the HBCU.

“It equates to a blowout,” he told HBCU Gameday in July 2021. “It’s players that have a different caliber of talent that all came to JSU. So it’s like when you compare us to a regular SWAC team, a different SWAC team, the best — we didn’t come here because we had to. We came here because we chose to. It’s a difference.”