Longtime Democratic congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has died at age 74. Lee’s family announced her death in a press release on Friday, saying she was a “fierce champion of the people.”

“Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” the family said in a statement, per CNN. “She was affectionately and simply known as ‘Congresswoman’ by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years.”