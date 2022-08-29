Wince was born and raised in Milwaukee, so his hometown connection partially powered the passion behind his and his spouse’s idea to bring a market to the town. The other motivation was witnessing so many shopping at gas stations, which typically offer unhealthy snacks like potato chips, twinkies, donuts and soda. The initiative to address the problem had been in the works since after the 2016 civil unrest in the neighborhood.

“I’ve lived my whole life in this city. Now we have a unique opportunity to change the narrative of the environment here by providing food access and education,” Wince told Milwaukee NNS.