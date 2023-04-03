Shedeur walked wearing trousers that matched his brother’s puffer jacket. The look included a khaki cardigan layered under an orange vest. The 21-year-old walked with an army green hat, a beige crossbody bag and boots stemming from the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Timberland.

Shilo and Shedeur both play for the Colorado Buffaloes as safety and quarterback. They are known for their high performance in the sport, their high NIL valuations and for being the sons of team coach Deion Sanders.