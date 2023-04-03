Shilo and Shedeur Sanders walked the runway for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 show on Tuesday evening. The event was organized as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the city’s outskirts. The show was inspired by the American West and was directed by Pharell Williams, who recently took the reins of men’s creative direction at the fashion house.
Shilo hit the runway in an orange and brown camouflage puffer jacket adorned with Louis Vuitton’s signature checkerboard pattern. The 23-year-old sported a pair of brown trousers and flannels accessorized with a brown LV belt and an orange duffle bag.
View this post on Instagram
Shedeur walked wearing trousers that matched his brother’s puffer jacket. The look included a khaki cardigan layered under an orange vest. The 21-year-old walked with an army green hat, a beige crossbody bag and boots stemming from the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Timberland.
Shilo and Shedeur both play for the Colorado Buffaloes as safety and quarterback. They are known for their high performance in the sport, their high NIL valuations and for being the sons of team coach Deion Sanders.
View this post on Instagram
“We want to be multi-dimensional. We don’t want to be just football,” Shilo told Pharell Williams in a YouTube video shared by Well Off Media.
“You already are,” Louis Vuitton’s creative director replied. “It’s just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already.”
“If I were you, I would change that language: ‘I am multi-dimensional,’” Pharell added.