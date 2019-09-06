Simone Biles has captured the seventh Olympic gold medal of her career. Biles’ latest triumph came on Saturday when she conquered the women’s vault at the in Paris. The American star finished ahead of Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and her teammate Jade Carey.
With her dominant victory in vault, Biles captured her third gold medal of the 2024 Olympics. The 27-year-old legend, who won gold in the team final and the all-around final earlier this week, now owns a total of 10 Olympic medals in her illustrious career, USA Today reported. Biles holds the record for most medals won by an American gymnast.
She is also now just the 4th American woman to win at least 7 gold medals in any sport.
According to Team USA, Biles also made history with Carey as the pair became the first American women to medal on vault at the same Olympic games.
THE VAULT DUO IS GOING DOWN IN HISTORY 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/l4gdnMgI5C
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2024
Rebeca ANDRADE scored 15.100 on Vault and not 10 seconds later Simone BILES scored 15.766 #ArtisticGymnastics #Olympics pic.twitter.com/VmTd2U8hO4
— betty from finance (@lndra__) August 1, 2024
Biles earned her latest victory with her signature move, the Yurchenko double pike. The move, considered to be highly difficult, is rarely executed by men or women. Biles lost a tenth of a point because her right foot landed out of bounds, ESPN reported. Still, her final total was enough to bring home the gold.
With a combined score of 15.3 on the vaults, Biles finished 0.300 ahead of Andrade. The iconic gymnast will now prepare for the balance beam and floor exercise finals coming up on Monday.