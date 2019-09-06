With her dominant victory in vault, Biles captured her third gold medal of the 2024 Olympics. The 27-year-old legend, who won gold in the team final and the all-around final earlier this week, now owns a total of 10 Olympic medals in her illustrious career, USA Today reported. Biles holds the record for most medals won by an American gymnast.

She is also now just the 4th American woman to win at least 7 gold medals in any sport.