Biles first completed her beam routine, then left due to injury. She returned a short time later and sat on the sidelines for a few minutes, watching her teammates. Biles then returned to the floor and completed her routine as Taylor Swift’s “Ready for It” played in the stadium. Cecile Landi, Biles’ longtime coach, said the coaching staff continued to encourage the American star.

“We told her to remind herself, like she’s capable of doing it,” Landi said, per ESPN. “She knows she’s got it and it’s OK, and then she did. So really excited for her.”