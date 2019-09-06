Simone Biles battled through injury and still came out on top in qualifiers as she. The iconic gymnast left the competition briefly after experiencing pain in her leg, ESPN reported. After returning to the floor, Biles finished posted the highest all-around score. The 27-year-old star finished ahead of her fellow American Suni Lee and took a step closer to winning gold at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.
Biles first completed her beam routine, then left due to injury. She returned a short time later and sat on the sidelines for a few minutes, watching her teammates. Biles then returned to the floor and completed her routine as Taylor Swift’s “Ready for It” played in the stadium. Cecile Landi, Biles’ longtime coach, said the coaching staff continued to encourage the American star.
“We told her to remind herself, like she’s capable of doing it,” Landi said, per ESPN. “She knows she’s got it and it’s OK, and then she did. So really excited for her.”
Biles score of 14,600 on floor topped the competition on Sunday. When the competition moved to vault, Biles performed the Yurchenko double pike vault and scored 15.8000. The American star also landed her Cheng vault, but she was still seen limping as she went back to her seat.
Biles also scored a 14.733 on the balance beam and a 14.433 on the uneven bars. She finished the day with a total score of 59.566, which was the highest in the competition.
“It was pretty amazing, 59.5,” Landi said. “Not perfect, so she can improve even … [but] just really good.”
Biles is now set to face Lee in the all-around finals on August 1. Lee won the all-around gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games while Biles took the title at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Self reported. One of the two athletes will become the first gymnast in almost 60 years to win two Olympic all-around titles.
Two-time U.S. Olympian Jordan Chiles also had a strong performance in qualifications. Chiles finished third behind Biles and Lee. According to the Olympic rules, however, only two athletes per country are allowed to advance to the finals, leaving Chiles out of the competition though she placed in the top 3 above competitors of other countries.