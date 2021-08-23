Team USA won gold in the team competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, making Simone Biles the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympics history. Additionally, in celebration of her triumphant return to the Olympics, Biles had some words for Team USA doubters.

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” Biles captioned her Instagram post after winning. Her post contained photos of Team USA celebrating.

Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera won gold medals in Tuesday’s event. Biles’ Instagram post seemingly took shots at former teammate MyKayla Skinner, who made controversial remarks toward the current Team USA in a now-deleted YouTube video last month, US Weekly reported.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t what it used to be,” Skinner said at the time. “Obviously, a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

Skinner also shifted some of the blame onto SafeSport, an independent organization intended to prevent “sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.”

“Coaches can’t get on athletes which in some ways is really good but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be … a little aggressive, a little intense,” Skinner added.

Biles wasn’t the only gymnast who seemingly threw shade at Skinner. Biles’ former teammate and 2012 Olympic Gold medalist McKayla Maroney wrote, “It doesn’t get more iconic than this. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.”

OH MY GOD MCKAYLA 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1ZJHXEAmAY — jade (@mccuskerights) July 31, 2024

Chiles also commented in support: “And that’s on periodt!!”

Lee also chimed in, writing, “put a finger down if simone biles just ended you.”

Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens cheered loud and proud for his wife in the comments, writing, “F AROUND AND FIND OUT.”

Gymnast and five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin said “midcrop” and also commented “So fkn proud!!!!!!!!!”

2016 Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez said, “LMAOOOO I LOVE YALL.” Many other current and former Olympians from other sports also commented.

After her initial comments received massive backlash last month, Skinner apologized, as Us Weekly reported.

“I want to formally apologize to Team USA and to our gymnastic community for my comments during my recent YouTube episodes of the gymnastics Olympic trials,” her statement read. “It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work. Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you.”

Skinner added that her comments were influenced by her history of “emotional and verbal abuse” she allegedly suffered under former Team USA coach Márta Károlyi.

“I take full responsibility for what I said and I deeply apologize,” Skinner concluded in her statement. “It is most important to me that the sport I love continue down the path of healing and ensures a positive environment for all. I wish you all the very best in Paris. I will be cheering you all on! Go Team USA!”

oop I’ve been blocked 👀🫢😂 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

Although Skinner apologized, she allegedly blocked Biles after seeing her Instagram post. Biles shared the tea with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying “Oop, I’ve been blocked.”