Skai Jackson has a new role, and this time it is one off the screen!
Cantu Beauty has partnered with the actress as the brand ambassador for its reformulated top-selling products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the haircare brand as it aims to use natural ingredients to help foster healthy hair growth.
The highly anticipated new lineup includes the brand’s best-selling haircare essentials like sulfate-free cleansing cream shampoo, hydrating cream conditioner, and more, tailored for textured hair worldwide.
Jackson shared her latest business endeavor with Blavity, describing it as a “full circle moment” and expressing her admiration for the new line’s features.
“I really feel like these products are so special because they took the time to answer everybody’s needs and deliver and put them into the product,” she said.
She also talked about Cantu’s alignment with Global Shea Alliance, a non-profit association with 919 members from 39 countries, spanning women’s groups, brands, retailers, suppliers and NGOs. According to its website, it works through public-private partnerships to advance sustainability, quality standards and shea use in food and cosmetics.
Despite Cantu previously using harmful ingredients that were damaging to hair, Jackson commended the company for transitioning to exclusively using natural shea butter in all its products.
“They’re using organic coconut oil; they’re no longer using drying alcohol, sulfates, anything that would just strip your hair of any type of moisture, Jackson explained. “They are replenishing it and putting all of these amazing things in one product.”
“I feel like that’s super important to be able to do and I love that they took the time to kind of regroup and fix everyone’s concerns and they really executed with that,” she added.
Jackson revealed that her mother typically styles her hair. However, thanks to TikTok, she has learned hairstyling techniques from other users, enabling her to style her hair independently.
“It’s just so amazing to see that there’s millions of people in the world who are kind of dealing with the same issues as me and other people,” she said.