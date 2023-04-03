Jackson shared her latest business endeavor with Blavity, describing it as a “full circle moment” and expressing her admiration for the new line’s features.

“I really feel like these products are so special because they took the time to answer everybody’s needs and deliver and put them into the product,” she said.

She also talked about Cantu’s alignment with Global Shea Alliance, a non-profit association with 919 members from 39 countries, spanning women’s groups, brands, retailers, suppliers and NGOs. According to its website, it works through public-private partnerships to advance sustainability, quality standards and shea use in food and cosmetics.