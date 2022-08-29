Despite the London native’s 2023 single “Can’t Play Me (A Tribute To Amy),” which he made to honor the late Amy Winehouse, nearly three years have passed since he released a full-length music project. In 2021, he dropped All In, a five-track EP. Afterward, he announced he was retiring from music.

“All In is all the music I have to give. I have no unreleased music, feels good to clear the outbox,” he posted on his Instagram story at the time. “Sure you all know, I’m a producer at heart and I have so many ideas that I want to work on with other artists. Upcoming and established, young and OG. Skepta on production. It’s that time.”