Everything evolves with time or goes in and out of style; this is especially true for our vernacular. The way the youth communicate now is significantly different from how they communicated back in the day. With social media and modern internet culture, the colloquialism of five to ten years ago is loudly distinct from the youth of today. However, what every generation has in common is the establishment of slang and phrases that are popular to use and, at times, confusing for older generations. The 90s was a huge decade for slang, with various terms and phrases reflecting the pop culture of the time.

Origins of Slang in the 90s

Like most “slang words” throughout history in the past, present, and likely future, they originated from Hip-hop, Black and Brown communities and African American Vernacular English (AAVE). AAVE has its roots in the historical and cultural experiences of African Americans, influenced by West African languages, various regional dialects of English and other linguistic elements. It’s crucial to recognize that AAVE is a legitimate and systematic linguistic variety, not a “broken” or “slang” version of Standard English. However, due to social and historical factors, AAVE has sometimes been stigmatized or misunderstood. One of the effects of this is the vernacular birthing popular “slang” words.

Much of the slang in the 90s was not derived from AAVE and instead came from popular movies and other entertainment media. However, acknowledging that many of them are from AAVE or predominantly Black and Brown individuals helps with better understanding the words and phrases for their true meanings and not just as “slang.” Here are some of the words and phrases from 90s slang the community originated that take on new life today.

Popular Slang in the 90s

As if: A dismissive phrase popularized by the movie Clueless.

Booyah: An expression of triumph or excitement.

Freaked out: Disturbed or overwhelmed.

Gag me with a spoon: Expressing disgust or disapproval.

Hella: A lot or very much.

Talk to the hand: Dismissive gesture accompanied by the phrase to indicate a lack of interest.

Wazzup: A casual greeting, popularized by Budweiser commercials.

All that and a bag of chips: Used to describe someone who thinks highly of themselves.

No duh: Expressing the obvious.

Rad: Short for radical, meaning cool or awesome.

Tubular: Another way to express that something is cool or excellent.

Whassup: Casual variation of “What’s up?”

Booyaka: Expressing excitement or celebration.

Chillin: Relaxing or taking it easy.

Slang in the 90s That Came From Hip-Hop

Most of the 90s slang, especially within the context of hip-hop and urban culture, originated from African American and Latino communities in major cities, specifically hip-hop’s birthplace of NYC, across the United States. Here is some of the slang in the 90s that was born from this genre.

Phat: Used to describe something as cool or excellent. It stands for “pretty hot and tempting.”

Dope: Excellent or cool.

Fresh: Stylish or new.

Def: Another way to say something is cool or great, short for “definite.”

Bling-Bling: Flashy and expensive jewelry.

Props: Short for “proper respect” or recognition.

Word: An affirmation or agreement.

Ill: Extremely cool or impressive.

Represent: To show support for something or someone.

Homie/Homies: Close friends or companions.

Busta: A derogatory term for someone who is fake or unreliable.

Crib: Home or residence.

Phat Beats: Refers to great or powerful music, especially in the context of hip-hop.

Keep it real: Stay true to oneself or be honest/authentic.

Yo! MTV Raps: A popular TV show that played a significant role in spreading hip-hop culture and slang.

Ice: Diamonds or jewelry, often referring to diamond-studded accessories.

Fly: Stylish or fashionable.

Cipher: A gathering or circle of people, often in a freestyle rap context.

Playa/Player: Someone who is smooth, suave or successful with romantic pursuits.

Jiggy: Stylish, fashionable, or attractive.

Shorty: A term of endearment for a young woman or girl.

Trippin’: Acting irrationally or being overly dramatic.

No diggity: No doubt, expressing agreement.

Illmatic: A term popularized by Nas’s debut album, often used to describe something exceptionally great.

Wu-Tang Clan’s “Cash Rules Everything Around Me” (C.R.E.A.M.): Phrase popularized by the Wu-Tang Clan, emphasizing the importance of money.

Fo’ shizzle: Snoop Dogg’s variation of “for sure,” indicating agreement.

These terms not only reflected the linguistic creativity of the hip-hop community but also contributed to the mainstreaming of hip-hop culture during the 1990s. Many of these expressions have continued to influence contemporary language and remain a significant part of the cultural lexicon.