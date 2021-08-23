Solange’s son, Julez Smith, graced the runway for the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

In Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Tuesday night, Smith’s aunt Beyoncé, cousin Angie and grandmother Tina Knowles were all in the front row to cheer him on as he made his runway debut. The 19-year-old rocked an oversized, double-breasted leather coat with matching pants and elbow-length furry gloves. Solange stood beaming when her son passed her as the models made their final walk down the runway.

Luar is a cult-like New York independent brand that honors the quirks of the LGBTQ underground and the women from designer Raul Lopez’s Dominican American background.

According to Vogue, Lopez took inspiration for his Luar Autumn/Winter 2024 display from the flamboyance of apparel from several centuries, including Rococo and Elizabethan. In the past, Lopez claimed to be a metrosexual to pass for straight while still being flamboyant and stylish. “Deceptionista,” the collection’s title, explores a new era of metrosexuality.

“There are different generations of the metrosexual, and now we are in the era of the stray,” Lopez told Vogue.

Knowles praised Smith on Instagram on Tuesday evening and once more on Wednesday. The proud grandma shared several posts, including a clip of him on the runway.

“It was a family affair tonight at the @luar Fashion show closing out Fashion week in NYC,” Knowles wrote.

Smith typically stays out of the limelight, enjoying a simple life, but seeing the young man step into his family legacy in his way is incredible. According to Blck Online, like many teenagers, Smith considers fashion an expression of self and is determined to make a name for himself in this industry.

“I really just wanted to be fly. I just really started love clothes,” he said.