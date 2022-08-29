Funeral proceedings have taken place to honor the life of Sonya Massey as new information emerges regarding her fatal shooting.
Grayson was fatally shot in the head allegedly by former Sangamon County Sheriff Deputy Sean Grayson after calling 911 to report a possible burglar at her residence.
As the investigation continues to unfold, Grayson has been charged with first-degree murder and other unlawful acts on July 17, NBC News reported. He pleaded not guilty, but the judge presiding over the case granted the prosecution’s request for no pretrial bail.
If you’re unfamiliar with the case, it all began on July 6. At around 1 a.m., Grayson and his partner, whose name was not disclosed, arrived at Massey’s residence, according to new evidence collected via the Illinois State Police. When they showed up at Massey’s door, she was allegedly “distraught and not thinking clearly,” so they entered her apartment. From there, things quickly escalated between Massey and Grayson over a pot of hot water she had on the stove. Confused about the cops’ presence, she asked what they were doing inside her apartment.
“Getting away from your hot, steaming water,” Grayson commanded.
“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Massey replied.
Grayson then responded, “I swear to God. I will shoot you right in your f***ing face.”
Grayson then pulled out his gun and pointed it in Massey’s direction while asking her to put down the pot. Immediately, Massey followed orders and raised her hands to show she wasn’t a threat before ducking down.
Still holding his gun, Grayson walked toward Massey. She stood up, grabbed the hot water she initially set down and threw it at a chair near the area she was hiding behind. That’s when Grayson shot in her direction three times with one bullet hitting her face per the documents.
The second deputy called for medical assistance and stayed by her side until medics arrived despite Grayson advising them not to do so.
According to NBC News, a statement from Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirms Grayson was terminated because he “did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards.”
Grayson’s next court date is scheduled for August 26.