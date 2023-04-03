CNN reported that Donna Massey called 911 around 9 a.m. on July 5, stating her daughter was being “sporadic” and was having a mental breakdown but wasn’t a danger to herself or others.

“I don’t want you guys to hurt her. Please,” Donna pleaded in the 911 call obtained by CNN. She also noted Sonya’s behavioral issues when distressed and suggested sending officers trained to handle such situations.

“When she gets upset, then she thinks everybody’s after her — like paranoid schizophrenic,” Donna told the dispatcher, emphasizing they should not send “any combative policemen who are prejudiced, please,” adding, “I’m scared of the police.”