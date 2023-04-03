New details reveal a series of 911 calls made by Sonya Massey‘s mother, who pleaded that her daughter experienced a mental health crisis a day before she was killed in her home last month.
CNN reported that Donna Massey called 911 around 9 a.m. on July 5, stating her daughter was being “sporadic” and was having a mental breakdown but wasn’t a danger to herself or others.
“I don’t want you guys to hurt her. Please,” Donna pleaded in the 911 call obtained by CNN. She also noted Sonya’s behavioral issues when distressed and suggested sending officers trained to handle such situations.
“When she gets upset, then she thinks everybody’s after her — like paranoid schizophrenic,” Donna told the dispatcher, emphasizing they should not send “any combative policemen who are prejudiced, please,” adding, “I’m scared of the police.”
While the dispatcher was alerted about Massey’s mental crisis, it remains unclear whether the responding officers were informed.
Sangamon County records revealed that Massey and her mother called 911 at different times the day before the shooting. Massey’s calls reported refusing medical treatment, a broken window, a neighbor throwing a rock, and fears of being harmed. Despite multiple visits by mobile crisis units, they found no issues and cleared her each time.
Former Sangamon County Sheriff Deputy Sean Grayson fatally shot Massey in the head after she called 911 to report a possible intruder at her home. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on July 6 when Grayson and his partner arrived at the residence and found Massey “distraught and not thinking clearly” after entering the home.
Things escalated after Massey grabbed a pot of boiling water, prompting the officers to step back and demand she put the pot down.
Massey reportedly told the officers, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus!” Grayson responded, “I swear to God. I will shoot you right in your f**king face.”
Three shots were fired, with one bullet that struck Massey in the face. Grayson pleaded not guilty after being charged with first-degree murder.
Massey’s case has sparked a national outcry for accountability from the Sangamon County Police Department. On Monday, Sheriff Jack Campbell addressed a local church, seeking forgiveness for the department’s actions and the decision to hire Grayson.
“I stand here before you with my arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness,” Campbell said at the session, according to the Springfield State Journal-Register. “I ask (Donna Massey, Sonya’s mother) for forgiveness. I offer up no excuses.”