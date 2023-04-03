Rolle spoke with News 12 about growing up in the Bronx River Houses and how he started baking dessert items before launching Soul Snacks Cookies in 1996.

“I was just a shy kid that wanted to meet girls, and I didn’t have any swag like my friends, so I would bake cookies and give them. It worked,” he told the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soul Snacks 🍪😋 (@soulsnacks)

Rolle added, “When I first started, it was just order by order to friends. And then it got so busy that we had to move out of the space we were in to a bigger space, and that’s how we ended up here.”

In 2012, he relocated his kitchen to East 134th Street and has continued delighting customers with his baked goods.